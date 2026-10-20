Denver audiences treated to special cultural collaboration

"The Firebird" is a ballet and orchestral concert work by the Russian composer Igor Stravinsky. It's based on a Russian fairy tale called the Firebird, which is about a young prince who rescues a coterie of princesses from an evil sorcerer.

"I chose the Hawaiian culture to bring that into fruition because, I think, my working on the volcano for 10 years on Big Island. I was just mesmerized by it and the power of the volcano and the Goddess Pele and so I said, 'I'd love to try it.' So we created a whole other idea through a Hawaiian lens," said Cleo Parker Robinson, founder and Artistic Director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.

In Parker Robinson's interpretation of "The Firebird", the Firebird is an incarnation of Pele, the Hawaiian Goddess of the Volcano. There is also a literal volcano feature built directly on stage as a central piece of the performance.

VISIT Denver

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston dropped in on rehearsal for the performance as the City promotes Denver Arts Week. The orchestra paints a colorful musical portrait for the choreography.

"It's Stravinsky's ballet. He's one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. There are moments of subline beaty. There are moments of just growing excitement and moments of shock. It translates so well to Cleo's creation," said Anthony Pierce, Chief Artistic Officer of the Colorado Symphony.

Colorado Symphony

In addition to "The Firebird", Principal Horn Michael Thornton will perform John Williams' Horn Concerto with accompaniment from the entire orchestra. It's a technically demanding piece, which Williams described as a symphonic poem that explores a variety of colors and moods.

"Our beloved principal horn Michael Thornton is performing John Williams' French Horn Concerto. So it is John Williams...the guy who wrote Star Wars and Jurassic Park," Pierce added.

LINK: "The Firebird" with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance & John Williams Horn Concerto

"The Firebird" with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance & John Williams Horn Concerto is October 23 - 25, 2026 at Boettcher Concert Hall.