Denver Arts Week kicks off with bustling Blake Street Block Party

Denver Arts Week is officially underway! The citywide celebration spotlights The Mile High City's vibrant arts and culture scene. There are hundreds of events going on throughout the week, including the Denver Film Festival, Denver Fashion Week, numerous gallery showings, and free nights at the museums.

CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White stopped by the First Friday Arts Walk's Blake Street Block Party to check out kickoff festivities, which were packed with crowds. All the artist studios are owned by the RiNo Arts District.

The rent is below market value, to keep that portion of the Five Points Neighborhood affordable for artists.

Charity Von Guinness, executive director of the RiNo Art District, was grateful to help put on the event.

"It consists for 14 independent artist studios and over 5,000 square feet of affordable studio space. We really try to make sure that this is a place where art continues to stay and be made," Von Guinness said. "So, this is part of our First Friday programming that happens year-round. We try to promote events like this that really highlight the art that's being made. As well as these artists that we really support and try to subsidize with affordable studio space. It's an important part of our mission."

"I want to thank Visit Denver for putting this on and the incredible community that's developed," Von Guinness continued. "It's collaborative and supportive of one another and different mediums and just when art happens in the city. It's incredible."

Denver Arts Week runs through Nov. 11. Check out the full list of upcoming events here.