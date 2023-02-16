Watch CBS News
Denver Art Museum introduces photo exhibit dedicated to Indigenous artists and culture

The newest exhibition at the Denver Art Museum gives a voice to Indigenous people who often feel invisible. 

"It's the first large survey of photography by Indigenous artists ever," said Eric Paddock, the curator of Photography at the Denver Art Museum. 

The collection features 70 works by 34 Indigenous artists. The goal is to let them reclaim the identity that was taken from them by colonialism. 

"Part of the ambition is to give Indigenous people their voices back and give them the opportunity to guide the conversation about and who Indigenous people are, what they do their history their future," Paddock said. 

It also features a wide array of indigenous cultures. 

"The artists in this exhibition are from all over North America and I haven't counted but I'm guessing there are at least two or three dozen different tribal or cultural affiliations among them," Paddock said. 

While it is Indigenous art with themes important to the indigenous community, the art transcends and attempts to touch every viewer in a deeply personal way. 

"So, what this does is it gives our visitors an opportunity to look at and think a little more deeply about their own lives and the lives of others," Paddock said. 

The exhibition opens on Feb. 19 and runs through May 21. 

