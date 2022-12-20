Denver Animal Protection reminds residents to protect pets during dangerously cold temps

With the coldest weather so far this season expected to bring temps across Colorado to below zero with dangerous wind chills, Denver Animal Protection, a division of the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, is reminding everyone to bring their pets indoors and protect them from the elements.

Denver Animal Protection also reminds residents that not protecting pets can lead to a cruelty to animals or an animal neglect charge, with up to a $999 fine and/or one year in jail for the owner.

Additional Information from Denver Animal Protection:

The best way to protect pets from extreme temperatures is to avoid long-term outdoor exposure. But, if pets must be outside for longer periods, Denver city ordinance requires pets have adequate outdoor shelter such as a doghouse, porch area, or a structure that allows the animal to escape the elements and keeps them dry. It should be large enough for pets to sit and lie down in, but small enough to retain their body heat. The entrance should also be covered with a flap of heavy waterproof fabric or heavy plastic. You could also further insulate you pet's shelter by adding a "doggie door" to a garage.

Additional tips include: