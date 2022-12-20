Denver Animal Protection reminds residents to protect pets during dangerously cold temps
With the coldest weather so far this season expected to bring temps across Colorado to below zero with dangerous wind chills, Denver Animal Protection, a division of the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, is reminding everyone to bring their pets indoors and protect them from the elements.
Denver Animal Protection also reminds residents that not protecting pets can lead to a cruelty to animals or an animal neglect charge, with up to a $999 fine and/or one year in jail for the owner.
Additional Information from Denver Animal Protection:
The best way to protect pets from extreme temperatures is to avoid long-term outdoor exposure. But, if pets must be outside for longer periods, Denver city ordinance requires pets have adequate outdoor shelter such as a doghouse, porch area, or a structure that allows the animal to escape the elements and keeps them dry. It should be large enough for pets to sit and lie down in, but small enough to retain their body heat. The entrance should also be covered with a flap of heavy waterproof fabric or heavy plastic. You could also further insulate you pet's shelter by adding a "doggie door" to a garage.
Additional tips include:
- When pets come in from the outdoors, remove snow, ice, salt and other ice-treatment chemicals from their coats and paws. This keeps them dry, but also prevents them from ingesting the chemicals. You should also look for signs that your pet's feet are uncomfortably cold, including frequently lifting up their paws, whining, or stopping.
- Temperatures can change quickly in winter, especially as the sun sets. It's important not to leave your pet in a vehicle for prolonged periods of time. Cars can act like a refrigerator, holding in cold air and putting your pet at risk.
- Provide extra food and water. Pets spending time outdoors in the winter use a lot of energy to stay warm. Provide a little extra food and regularly check your pet's water dish is not frozen. Use plastic bowls instead of metal to prevent your pet's tongue from freezing to them.
- Don't leave dangerous and potentially lethal chemicals like snow and ice remover or anti-freeze within your pet's reach.
- Always keep pets on a leash, especially near frozen bodies of water. If a pet falls through the ice, don't go onto the ice to rescue them. If you can't reach your pet from shore, call 911 for help.
