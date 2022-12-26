Air travelers make the most of their Christmas in Denver as holiday plans were foiled

Air travelers make the most of Christmas in Denver as holiday plans foiled

For stranded travelers at Denver International Airport, the past few days had been full of scrambling to find new flights, alternate trips, and different ways home. But as the flight cancellations continued into Christmas day, many of them decided to make the best of the holiday where they were.

For countless travelers, Christmas unfolded in airport hotels.

"I didn't wanna sleep at the airport, so I'll get a hotel," Texas resident Tony Briones said, who found his Christmas plans foiled when his flight home was canceled.

"My plane was canceled! I was supposed to be home today at 11:30," Briones said.

Briones checked into the Westin, where he shared his Christmas with fellow stranded travelers

"I've met some nice people sitting there having a beer," Briones said, "a nice ending to my saga of the story."

Down the road, the Adler family spent Christmas at Tru by Hilton, after their flight to Costa Rica was canceled.

"Mom and I were on the computer all day, so we were trying to look for flights and different trips," Chad Adler said. Ultimately, they decided to drive to Las Vegas Monday.

"We can get rooms in Vegas, but no flights, so we're just going to drive," Adler said.

Until then, the Adlers will be celebrating their holiday out of a hotel room.

"It was just fun staying here and playing in the pool and eating Chinese food," said Chad's son, Ryan Adler.

"Change of plans, but we're going to have fun anyway, right?," Chad Adler asked his kids. They responded with a resounding, "Yes!"

"We told them earlier you're never going to forget this Christmas," Adler said.