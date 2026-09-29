Denver adds third hour of parking at select meters

Drivers can now park longer at select meters in downtown Denver, LoHi and along the Broadway corridor, a change city officials say could generate more than $1 million in additional revenue.

The three-hour parking option is available after 3 p.m. on weekdays and all day Saturdays at participating meters, according to Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

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The goal is to give people more time to visit businesses and spend time in the city, said department spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn.

"This was an effort to enable people to get out and enjoy the city that we are building and not worry too much about that meter," Kuhn said.

For Gordon Scarlett, who uses metered parking, the extra hour means more time with friends and less worry about returning to his vehicle.

Meanwhile, Luis Camacho, who works nearby, also welcomed the change.

"Actually, I work down this street, and I use this parking a lot," Camacho said.

A pilot program in Governors' Park found that 20% of drivers wanted the extra hour, according to the department. The city expanded the option to select areas Aug. 14 for weekday parking after 3 p.m. and has since added all-day availability on Saturdays.

"We do see some interest in that offering, where people might need a little extra time at the meter instead of rushing back or getting a ticket," Kuhn said.

The first two hours cost $2 an hour, while the third costs $3 an hour. Drivers can add time in eight-minute increments, up to the three-hour limit.

Kuhn said drivers using the option are adding an average of about 24 minutes.

"It's just enough time to be convenient, but not too much time that we're losing that turnover that we need," she said.

The department will continue monitoring how drivers use the additional time.

Drivers should check the meter's screen to see whether the three-hour option is available. The city does not currently plan to replace stickers on the meters to reflect the change yet.