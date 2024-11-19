Watch CBS News
Denver activates cold weather shelters as freezing temps move in

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver is activating its Cold Weather Shelter plan which means the Department of Housing Stability will provide extra 24/7 shelter from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at several locations. Those locations include the Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St. and city facilities located at 2601 W. 7th Ave., and 375 S. Zuni St.  

The city also says that individuals in need of shelter should be referred to the "front door" shelter access points. Front door shelters include:

  • For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.
  • For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.
  • For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.      
  • Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter.

The city says the cold poses a serious danger to those who are unsheltered and encourages everyone to come inside.   

CBS News Colorado's First Alert Meteorologists forecasted a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday due to cold temperatures moving into Denver and the Front Range. 

