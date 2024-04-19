Watch CBS News
Wintry mix for Denver Friday, accumulating snow coming overnight in Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado's projected snow totals for Denver and other parts of the state
Colorado's projected snow totals for Denver and other parts of the state 02:36

Freezing drizzle and a wintry mix as well as colder temperatures greeted people in the Denver metro area Friday morning. Accumulating snow is coming overnight in Colorado.

While the Denver metro area won't see much in the way of accumulating snow Friday morning it will be a different story after nightfall. As the temperature drops, rain will transition into snow. 

fcast-friday.png
CBS

A total 1-4 inches of accumulation is expected for the Denver metro area with up to 6 inches possible west and south of the city.  The heavy snow will wrap up Saturday morning, but we could continue to see a wintry mix through Saturday afternoon. 

snow-friday-morning.png
CBS

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6pm through Saturday morning in parts of the high country where 4-10 inches of snow is expected.

ww-advisory-friday.png
CBS

It's going to feel like winter out there on this Friday with temperatures roughly 20 degrees colder than average for this time of year, Most areas across the Front Range will only reach the low 40s. 

highs-friday.png
CBS

Behind this system, the sun returns and temperatures head into the upper 60s for Sunday. Next week temperatures will feel more spring like with highs in the 70s. 

extended-friday.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 6:57 AM MDT

