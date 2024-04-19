Wintry mix for Denver Friday, accumulating snow coming overnight in Colorado

Colorado's projected snow totals for Denver and other parts of the state

Freezing drizzle and a wintry mix as well as colder temperatures greeted people in the Denver metro area Friday morning. Accumulating snow is coming overnight in Colorado.

While the Denver metro area won't see much in the way of accumulating snow Friday morning it will be a different story after nightfall. As the temperature drops, rain will transition into snow.

A total 1-4 inches of accumulation is expected for the Denver metro area with up to 6 inches possible west and south of the city. The heavy snow will wrap up Saturday morning, but we could continue to see a wintry mix through Saturday afternoon.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6pm through Saturday morning in parts of the high country where 4-10 inches of snow is expected.

It's going to feel like winter out there on this Friday with temperatures roughly 20 degrees colder than average for this time of year, Most areas across the Front Range will only reach the low 40s.

Behind this system, the sun returns and temperatures head into the upper 60s for Sunday. Next week temperatures will feel more spring like with highs in the 70s.

