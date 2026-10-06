Denver offers 50% discount on eligible unpaid parking tickets through Oct. 31

Drivers with overdue parking tickets have until Oct. 31 to cut eligible debt in half through Denver's parking amnesty program.

The program reduces the amount owed by 50%, including the original fine and late fees, for unpaid citations issued before May 10, 2026, according to the city.

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For Denver resident Coulten Davis, parking tickets are part of the cost of skipping his apartment's parking garage, which he says costs $200 a month. He has received five tickets.

"The parking is like $200 a month here, so even if I am getting one ticket a month, it is still cheaper than trying to park here," Davis said.

But leaving tickets unpaid can drive up the cost. Late fees add to the balance, and drivers with three or more unpaid citations risk having their vehicles booted, the city said.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the city booted about 300 more vehicles from January through September this year than during the same period last year.

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The amnesty program gives drivers a chance to pay down older parking debt at a reduced rate.

"If I could get 50%, that would be great," Davis said.

To check eligibility and pay, drivers can visit the website and click "Pay a Parking Ticket," then enter a citation number, license plate number or vehicle identification number. Eligible citations will display the reduced amounts.

Drivers can pay all eligible tickets associated with their vehicles or choose individual citations to pay.

Any eligible tickets left unpaid after the program ends Oct. 31 will return to the full amount owed, the city said.