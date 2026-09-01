Denver 14-year-old facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Aurora park

Police say a 14-year-old from Denver is facing charges of attempted murder after a shooting at a park in northwest Aurora.

The shooting took place around 1:51 a.m. Saturday at Sand Creek Park. When Aurora police officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. They rendered first aid and used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, which doctors say saved the man's life.

Investigators determined one of three people inside a red pickup truck fired at a group of people in the park, striking the man. Using Flock license plate readers and Regional Transportation District cameras, investigators found the truck two hours later near Alameda Avenue and Havana Street.

Two people were still inside the truck at the time, and officers detained them. They also recovered a firearm from inside the vehicle.

At the park, the Aurora Police Department says the third suspect approached an officer and admitted to the shooting. Police took him into custody and booked him into the Aurora Municipal Detention Center.

The teen is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and attempted first-degree murder. Because he is a minor, authorities say his identity will not be released.

The APD is continuing to investigate the shooting and asked that anyone with information contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.