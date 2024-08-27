Delta Air Lines investigates accident that killed 2 workers at facility in Atlanta

2 workers killed at Atlanta Delta facility 2 workers killed at Atlanta Delta facility after reported tire explosion 01:55

Two workers have died and a third was seriously injured in an accident Tuesday at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport, according to the carrier.

Delta is working with local authorities in investigating the early morning incident at a wheel and brake shop.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility," Delta said in a statement. "We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was in contact with Delta, but referred a request for additional information about the apparent accident to the airline. A spokesman for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Eric Lucero, said the agency had started an investigation.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers told CBS affiliate WANF-TV that a tire exploded at the facility, although Delta has not confirmed that account.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the dead as Mirko Marweg, 58, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Luis Aldarondo, 37, of Newnan, Georgia.

Operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were not impacted by the deadly incident, according to an airport spokesperson.

Delta thanked first responders and medical teams. "We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened," the Atlanta-based airline said.

The facility where the accident occurred is part of Delta TechOps, which performs maintenance, repair and overhaul work for Delta and more than 150 aviation and airline customers around the globe.

The president of TechOps, Delta Executive Vice President John Laughter, said in a note to staff that Delta would make counselors available. "We're all in this together, and we'll get through this by supporting each other," he said.

The aerospace workers union urged Delta to launch a quick and thorough investigation into "how this happened." The union is trying to organize 20,000 ground workers at the mostly nonunion Delta.

