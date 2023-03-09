Delay puts renaming of Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky on hold

There has been a delay in the renaming of Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The U.S. Board of Geographic Names put its vote on hold Thursday after receiving a request from a tribal government for a consultation.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis endorsed the proposal to change the name of Mount Evans in a letter to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names. The letter is the last piece of information from Colorado that is being collected as the U.S. Board of Geographic Names considers a change. The board only rarely opposes states on name changes.

The endorsement by Colorado's governor follows the unanimous approval by the 15 members of Colorado's Geographic Naming Board of changing the name to Mount Blue Sky.

One Clear Creek County commissioner involved in the name change discussed the reason for the delay.

"We know that there's a difference of opinion between the two tribes. there are two tribal proposals as well as the other four proposals. The only people who can bring this up at this last hour for tribal consultation are one of the tribes and again they haven't said, they haven't told us which tribe it is," said Clear Creek County Commissioner Randy Wheelock.

Mount Evans, which towers over the Denver metro area, is widely ranked as Colorado's 14th-highest mountain at 14.265 feet.

The idea of the name change arose several years ago from those who wished that the mountain would no longer carry the name of former territorial governor John Evans. Evans was eventually pushed out of office over his connection to the Sand Creek Massacre of approximately 150 Cheyenne and Arapaho people. While there were several possible names suggested, the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes backed the idea of Mount Blue Sky, named for the Arapaho people.

The Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes released a statement last week, including a message from Arapaho Cultural Leader Fred Mosqueda: "Since 1895 when this majestic mountain was named after the second territorial Governor, John Evans, Cheyenne and Arapaho people have had a constant reminder of a dark segment of our tribal history. A reminder of what one person had accomplished by his reluctance to do the duty of his post. Genocide and removal of the Cheyenne and Arapaho people from their homelands. Now we have a Governor who has taken the initiative to do his duty and recommend the renaming of this fabled mountain on the front range of the Rockies, homelands of the Cheyenne and Arapaho. Thank you, Governor Polis, for your recommendation on the renaming to Mount Blue Sky. A name that brings joy and honor to the Cheyenne and Arapaho people, of a ceremony for all living things, and a name of the people whose homelands this mountain overlooks. Mount Blue Sky is for everyone."

In the governor's letter, he wrote of Evans and name change: "After decades of examination with respect to his role and exhaustive reports by both the University of Denver and Northwestern University, then Territorial Governor John Evans' culpability tacit or explicit for the Sand Creek Massacre is without question. In August of 2021, I formally rescinded the bigoted, inhumane, and legally questionable proclamations made by then Territorial Governor Evans that led to the Sand Creek Massacre, the deadliest day in Colorado history."

Nearby Squaw Mountain and Squaw Pass already had a name change to Mestaa'ėhehe Mountain in late 2021 after concerns from tribes that the squaw term is derogatory.

In addition to the endorsement of change for Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky the governor backed the change of Negro Creek and Negro Mesas in Delta County to Clay Creek and Clay Mesa, suggested by students at Cedaredge High School and the wider community. Those changes were approved.