Deion Sanders found grits he couldn't resist in Boulder after being hired by Colorado Buffaloes

By Michael Spencer

/ CBS Colorado

How do you get acquainted to a new town? You go check out the best restaurants. That's what Deion Sanders did when he moved to Boulder after being named the head coach.

One of the places Coach Prime visited was Lucile's Creole Café, so CBS News anchors Michael Spencer and Karen Leigh decided to pay the Boulder brunch staple a visit recently to try their famous grits.

CBS News anchors Michael Spencer and Karen Leigh visit Lucille's. CBS

"Only one thing, it's too darn much," Coach Prime joked about the portions at Lucile's on his visit.

"You know what our motto is: 'You come for breakfast and you leave with dinner,'" said owner Judy Richards.

Lucile's was established in 1980 in Boulder and there are now several locations in Colorado, including in Fort Collins and Longmont.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 5:15 PM

