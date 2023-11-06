Deion Sanders sets Guinness World Record for largest American football lesson

UCHealth, the University of Colorado Boulder campus and Coach Prime, also known as Deion Sanders, partnered up on Sunday for a football clinic. Together they set a Guinness World Record for the largest football lesson held at the CU Indoor Practice Facility in Boulder.

Coach Prime helped set a Guinness World Record for the largest football lesson held at the CU Indoor Practice Facility in Boulder on Sunday. CBS

The CU Buffs may not have secured a win this weekend, but Coach Prime, alongside UCHealth, hosted the largest American football lesson, setting a world record with over 280 participants. The last record was set at about 250 participants according to the Guinness World Record adjudicator.

The Guinness World Record event included football drills for kids ages seven to 10, parents and kids were coached by notable CU football alum like Darian Hagan and Lance Carl. Despite the fun-filled celebration, Coach Prime humorously cautioned kids against not washing their hands. He addressed this after one kid expressed excitement after shaking hands with Coach Prime.

"I went up to Coach Prime and fist pumped him and I was like, 'I am never going to wash my hands again,'" said one kid who attended the camp.

The Guinness World Record event included football drills for kids ages seven to 10, parents and kids were coached by Coach Prime along with notable CU football alum like Darian Hagan and Lance Carl. CBS

This is a little ironic since the goal of the clinic is to be active and healthy. Coach Prime couldn't help but have fun with it.

"It is not wise for you not to wash your hands, let's get that straight, I've accomplished some wonderful things, but not washing your hands? I am not worthy of that calling," said Coach Prime.

The event concluded with Coach Prime addressing questions from parents and kids in the audience, while also offering some words of wisdom.

"I am not a quitter, I am going to step up to adversity," said Coach Prime.

UCHealth, CU Boulder and Coach Prime, also known as Deion Sanders partnered up on Sunday for a football clinic. Together they set a Guinness World Record for the largest football lesson held at the CU Indoor Practice Facility in Boulder. CBS

This is all part of UCHealth's Ready.Set.CO initiative encouraging Coloradans to lead a healthy lifestyle.