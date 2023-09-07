Phone call from WR Jimmy Horn's dad was one of Deion Sanders' favorite moments after Buffaloes win

If Week 1 of the college football season was any indicator, Coach Prime's wide receiver room for the No. 22 ranked Colorado Buffaloes is going to be one to watch this year. It wasn't just one or two receivers breaking the 100 yard barrier in Saturday's big upset win over TCU -- it was four.

"They have a tremendous amount of respect for one another," said Coach Deion Sanders on this week's Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean. "They're not jealous of one another (which is something) you see in other receiver rooms."

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) celebrates his touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs with wide receiver Xavier Weaver in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"They complement one another and they get on one another and they're dogs. All of them want the ball but they have respect and they know all they've got to do is win ... if they win the route that ball's coming."

One of those four wideouts who embraced that element of sharing the ball is Jimmy Horn. Horn is in his junior season. While in high school he considered joining Sanders while he was coaching at Jackson State -- the two developed a relationship -- but instead spent his first two years playing for the South Florida Bulls.

"Everybody in the receiver room is special. We all have a different type of game and we all help each other out in the best way," said Horn, who Sanders brought on the show as his special guest.

Coach Deion Sanders with Jimmy Horn on Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean. CBS

Watch the complete Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean show on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News Colorado.

Horn's 11 receptions on Saturday in Texas wound up being a career high. And after the win, the team was getting ready to fly back to Colorado when something special happened.

"Jimmy was getting on the plane and he said 'Hey man, it's perfect timing. My pops is on the phone,'" Sanders said.

Horn's father is incarcerated and hasn't been able to watch his son play. When his son transferred to CU after Sanders took the head coaching job in Boulder, there was trust from his dad that the coach would look out for his son.

"Coach Prime is a man of his word. My pops is a man of his word. That's why it's only right that I'm here," Horn said.

Sanders was then given a chance to speak with Horn's father on the plane and they shared their happiness about Horn's performance.

"Coach Prime reminds me so much of my pops. And then when I heard them talk and my dad was really happy to talk to him -- (it was great) because he's still done everything he said he was going to do," Horn said.

"(Sanders) is taking care of me, making sure I'm good mentally, physically and emotionally."