Deion Sanders' debut with Colorado will boost Pac-12, just not enough to help ongoing media rights talks

By Dennis Dodd

(CBS SPORTS) - Back in December during a conference in Las Vegas, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff was asked if the spectacular aura of Deion Sanders at Colorado would add value to the league's media deal. CU's new coach had been hired days before.

"He absolutely adds value to the league," Kliavkoff told reporters.

While there may be added value when it comes to the perception of the league and the Buffaloes themselves, there's not any actual monetary value being brought by Coach Prime. That's the conclusion of several media rights consultants with whom CBS Sports spoke ahead of Sanders' debut at Colorado in Saturday's spring game, which has thankfully (and temporarily) overshadowed the Pac-12's continued media rights slog.

It's to the point that any discussions related to the actual playing of football is a win for the conference at this point. To that end, Coach Prime has absolutely owned the spring -- not just at Colorado but around the entire country.

You can talk about the quarterback battles at Texas and Florida all you want. Sanders is literally trying to reinvent a football program.

"This city is going to shine," Sanders said recently. "I don't understand why you're shocked or puzzled. You didn't know me five months ago. You know me now."

Colorado's spring game is sold out for the first time in program history. The expected crowd of 45,000 (paying $10 each) is bigger than the last nine CU spring games combined. (The Buffs drew slightly less than 1,800 last year.)

There is a genuine buzz surrounding the program. Sanders moves the ratings needle -- Colorado's spring game is one of only two such contests ESPN is televising, the other being back-to-back national champion Georgia -- but he won't move the bottom line.

"Great story that will drive ratings, but given rights fees are long-term contractual revenue sources, team performance in the short run is not a factor," said media consultant Patrick Crakes. "What is a factor is brand and relevance on national or super regional level. That's what matters to pay TV [cable] distributors. So, it's a slight positive at the moment, but in the medium and long run when it comes to rights fees, probably no impact."

The Pac-12 continues to be in a wait-and-see mode for a new TV deal.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders acknowledges the fans before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Meanwhile, there's a reason they refer to Sanders as "Prime Time."

He won the press conference in December, naming his son Shedeur the quarterback starter right then and there. Deion went 27-6 in three seasons while reviving Jackson State before trying to resuscitate what may be the worst Power Five program.

Sanders followed through with his promise bringing in his "Louis." There were 42 new faces as of this week.

"I'm coming, and when I get here, there's going to be change," Sanders promised in his first meeting with the team.

But even Coach Prime can't lift an entire conference at a crucial crossroads. Too bad. The Pac-12 has a great story to tell this season amid the media rights hubbub.

USC's Caleb Williams is the defending Heisman Trophy winner. Utah is an emerging national power. Washington and Oregon are each coming off 10+ win seasons. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a 2023 Heisman candidate himself. Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is the nation's youngest FBS coach.

Colorado gave up a bit of its identity -- some would say, academic soul -- in hiring Sanders. It relaxed some of its transfer standards. That's what happens when there have been two winning seasons since 2006.

"Kirby Smart and Nick Saban don't have to sell the legitimacy of Alabama or Georgia football," said Josh Pate, host of "The Late Kick with Josh Pate" streaming on 247Sports. "Deion Sanders has to package and sell Colorado. He's got to get you to take Colorado seriously."