Boulder police chief meets with CU coach Deion Sanders
Boulder's police chief met with Coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday.
The new football coach at CU posed for a photo during the meeting and described it as an awesome visit.
"We appreciate Boulder Police Chief, Maris Herold, coming to meet with Coach Prime today!" the University of Colorado Buffs football team wrote on their Facebook page.
Herold invited the coach out for a ride-along in the community.
RELATED: Coach Prime making big impact on ticket sales at CU
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.