Coach Prime making big impact on ticket sales at CU

By Eric Christensen

The Primetime effect continues to amaze in Boulder. Since the hiring of Deion Sanders in early December, the school has seen unprecedented engagement on social media, a whirlwind of interest in season tickets and the largest single day of sales in the team store's history.

BOULDER, CO - FEBRUARY 1:Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to members of the media about National Signing Day during a press conference at the Dal Ward Athletic Center in Boulder on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Now the school is reporting an all-time high in interest for this year's spring football game. A source at CU told CBS News Colorado that the school has already sold 27,000 tickets to the annual spring game which will be held on April 22.  

Tickets went on sale for $10 a piece on Monday. The 27,000 already sets a CU spring game record. The previous high was in 2008 with approximately 17,800 fans attending. The university is hopeful they'll have over 30,000 fans in attendance.

Sanders has indicated the spring game will be picked up by ESPN or another national sports channel. 

