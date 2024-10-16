How to watch: 8th Congressional District debate coming up on Friday on CBS News Colorado

On Friday the Republican challenger and Democratic incumbent in Colorado's 8th Congressional District will debate on CBS News Colorado. Gabe Evans is hoping to unseat Yadira Caraveo in what is projected to be one of the closest congressional races in the country.

CBS

The debate will air first on the CBS News Colorado stream at 3 p.m. and then at 6:30 p.m. on air and on stream. There will also be a replay on air on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The half hour debate will be moderated by CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd.

Evans is a Colorado state representative and a former police officer. Caraveo is the state's first Latina member of Congress.

This is the second election in Colorado's newest congressional district. After the 2020 U.S. Census, Colorado gained an eighth district. CD8 includes Greeley, Fort Lupton, Thornton and other areas just north of Denver.