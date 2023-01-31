Watch CBS News
1 dead after fire breaks out at Evergreen townhomes

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One person is dead after a fire broke out at multi-level townhome building in Evergreen. Several people had to evacuate from the building, which is located on the 4000 block of Silver Spruce Lane off Little Cub Creek Road.

The fire started at approximately 4:30 a.m. First responders said many residents were notified by smoke detectors that they needed to escape quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The identity of the victim hasn't been released.

