1 dead after fire breaks out at Evergreen townhomes

One person is dead after a fire broke out at multi-level townhome building in Evergreen. Several people had to evacuate from the building, which is located on the 4000 block of Silver Spruce Lane off Little Cub Creek Road.

CBS

The fire started at approximately 4:30 a.m. First responders said many residents were notified by smoke detectors that they needed to escape quickly.

Please go slow and be careful as Little Cub Creek near Hwy 73 and Silver Spruce is down to one lane with emergency equipment and personnel. Use alternative route! — Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) January 31, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The identity of the victim hasn't been released.