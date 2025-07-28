1 killed in crash that ignited car fire in northbound lanes of I-25 in Denver metro area

One person was killed in an early morning crash and car fire in the northbound lanes of I-25

One person was killed in a crash that ignited a car fire in the northbound lanes of I-25 in the Denver metro area on Monday morning. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 just south of 84th Avenue about 4:20 a.m.

One person was killed in a deadly crash and car fire on I-25. Adams County Fire Rescue

State troopers said the call originally came into the dispatch center as a car fire. When investigators arrived on the scene, they discovered the vehicle had crashed into the side highway wall and then burst into flames on impact.

CSP said the crash involved one person in one vehicle. The identity of that person inside the vehicle has not been released.

One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a side highway wall and burst into flames on I-25 early Monday morning. Adams County Fire Rescue

As of 7 a.m., the crash and fire had blocked two lanes of traffic heading northbound on I-25. That caused significant delays during the Monday morning commute.

According to CSP, there was no estimate on when the lanes would reopen. Traffic was getting through the area, but there were backups due to the lane closures.