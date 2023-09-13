Deadline looms for wildland firefighter pay as thousands threaten to quit. A Colorado congressman wants to help.

The union representing federal wildland firefighters is warning of a mass exodus by the end of the month.

It says thousands of federal wildland firefighters could walk off the job by Sept. 30 unless Congress intervenes to prevent a 50% cut in pay.

Those impacted include some of the most skilled firefighters in the country, including the Alpine Hotshot Crew based in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Two years ago, as historic wildfires threatened lives and homes, straining local and state resources, Alpine Hotshots came to Colorado's rescue.

An elite federal crew, it's been on the front lines of many of the state's biggest wildfires. Capt. Tom Dillon says they take on the most dangerous assignments, going to work not knowing if they'll go home, and yet he makes nearly 70% less than his counterparts at the state level.

"You're continually chasing overtime in order to make sure the coffers are full for the winter," he said.

Dillon works 1,000 hours in overtime every year, he says, just to make ends meet. But it's taken a toll: "Really the sacrifice- a lot of it is made by the people at home; our wives and kids. I've had to pass up funerals, I've had to pass up weddings. It's a commitment."

He's made the commitment for 19 years while making less than the state's minimum wage at times. Two years ago, firefighters convinced Congress to approve a 50% pay increase, but it was temporary.

"Right now, we're staring at a potential $20,000 pay cut coming Oct. 1 and do you think that effects my mental health? One-hundred percent it affects my mental health and everyone I work with," Dillon said.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse -- who has worked for years to address firefighter pay and benefits -- is leading the fight to make the pay raise permanent.

"The trauma these firefighters go through, the sacrifices they make, the bravery they are exhibiting every day, to know that their pay is about to be cut in half is unconscionable to me," Neguse said.

While Neguse's bill is bi-partisan, some conservatives have demanded cuts to federal spending, including pay raises.