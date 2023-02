Deadline extended for Colorado's Universal Preschool program

The deadline has been extended for families in Colorado to sign up for the Universal Preschool program. More than 28,000 children have already been registered.

The deadline has been extended until Feb. 24. Families will receive an email about the match on March 30.

Families can go online, enter their information, and find providers either home-based, center-based, or school-based, and pick their top five to be matched with.

There is also a targeted program for families with 3-year-olds who meet at least one qualifying factor. To learn more or apply visit the state's https://cdec.colorado.gov/colorado-universal-preschool.