Watch CBS News
Local News

Daron Marquel Ellis sentenced to 23+ years in prison after shooting park ranger

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021
Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021 00:34

The man who pleaded guilty to federal charges after shooting a park ranger in December 2021 has been sentenced. Daron Marquel Ellis was sentenced to more than 23 years in as part of the plea agreement. 

Daron-Marquel-Ellis.jpg
Daron Marquel Ellis (credit: Douglas County)

Ellis had already led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car earlier in the day in December 2021 when a park ranger stopped him at one of the entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park.

That's when Ellis started firing. The ranger was hit, but his protective vest stopped the bullet.

The ranger returned fire and hit Ellis in the leg before backup arrived to take Ellis into custody.

RELATED: Daron Marquel Ellis, Suspect In Rocky Mountain National Park Shooting, Charged With Assaulting Ranger

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 3:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.