No timetable for return for Denver Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes after surgery

By Jesse Sarles

Denver Nuggets' first-round draft pick DaRon Holmes II looks forward to boosting team's defense
Six years ago the Nuggets learned that they would have a long wait before they would see their first round draft pick Michael Porter Jr. on the court. Porter underwent back surgery soon after he was drafted by Denver in 2018 and he missed the 2018-19 season.

A similar situation has emerged this year for the Nuggets with their most recent first rounder. Forward DaRon Holmes II out of Dayton underwent surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon after suffering the injury in last Friday's Nuggets' NBA Summer League opener.

The Nuggets announced Monday that Holmes' surgery was performed by Dr. Kenneth Hunt at UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Denver. There's no timetable for Holmes' return.

Holmes had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes before getting hurt in the Nuggets' 88-78 loss to the Clippers.

Holmes was selected at No. 22 by Phoenix last month with his draft rights acquired by the Nuggets for 28th overall pick, the 56th pick, and a pair of future second-round picks.

Denver was counting on the versatility of Holmes next season. He was the Atlantic 10 co-player of the year and defensive player of the year. Now they'll have to make other plans.

