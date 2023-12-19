Colorado murder suspect Daniel Krug arrested two days after woman found dead in Broomfield's Anthem neighborhood

Broomfield police over the weekend arrested a 43-year-old man on a first degree murder charge. The arrest of Daniel Krug happened on Saturday, two days after a woman was found dead in the Anthem neighborhood in the northern part of the city.

Broomfield Police

Authorities haven't released the murder victim's name but said she was also 43. They said her her body was discovered by police officers on Thursday when they went to a home on the 3100 block of Promontory Loop on a welfare check.

Krug made an appearance in court on Monday afternoon. A judge ordered that he be held in the Broomfield Detention Center on a $5 million cash bond.

Anyone with information about this murder who might be able help in the investigation is asked to contact Broomfield Detective Justin Marshall at 720-887-5268.