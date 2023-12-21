Daniel Krug charged with murdering a Colorado woman in Broomfield

Daniel Krug charged with first-degree murder in death of Kristil Krug last week

Daniel Krug, 43, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Broomfield woman. Krug was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing Kristil Krug on Dec. 14.

Police in Broomfield were called to the home near Sheridan and Baseline Road on Promontory Loop for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Kristil, 43, dead.

Daniel Krug Broomfield Police

Daniel has also been charged with stalking and criminal impersonation.

Investigators have not released the relationship between Daniel and Kristil Krug. According to online public records, both lived at the same residence on Promontory Loop since 2016.

Kristil's family released "Our family is devastated by Kristil's tragic death, and we ask for privacy as we grieve. Our energies are focused on surrounding her children with love, and providing them with support during this incredibly painful time. We are grateful to law enforcement for their continued work and kindness. And we express our sincere gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love for our family and support for Kristil's children through the GoFundMe campaign. We will be making no further comment at this time."