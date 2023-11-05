Damar Hamlin launches scholarship in honor of Cincinnati medical staff who saved his life

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is honoring 10 members of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff with a scholarship program for young people in Cincinnati.

On Sunday Hamlin announced that he had dinner with the medical professionals who saved his life and surprised them with a scholarship for Cincinnati youth in their honor.

"Last night I had dinner with my heroes. 10 of the UC Medical Staff that helped save my life," he tweeted. "I surprised them with a scholarship named after each of them that will support youth in Cincy to chase their dreams. Wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them."

Wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them!🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/sEOCDkwYvk — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) November 5, 2023

Hamlin's charity, Chasing M's, will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to 10 individuals in underserved communities in Cincinnati for each of the next three years, according to the Associated Press. Each of the scholarships will be named after the 10 first-responders, nurses and doctors who treated Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game last season.

The announcement of the scholarship comes just in time for the Bills' return to Cincinnati to play the Bengals for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

"I'm humbled by the opportunity to set up a scholarship program to honor this team of professionals — my Cincinnati heroes — who helped save my life," Hamlin said in a statement, reported the Associated Press. "Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I'm reminded of the enormous blessing I've been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world."

On Jan. 2, Hamlin took a blow to the chest that caused his heart to stop during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Officials later said that Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored on the field before being taken away in an ambulance. He was in critical condition, and his uncle said that Hamlin had to use a ventilator. Soon, though, the player began to show "remarkable improvement," according to his team and doctors, and he was able to speak to his teammates.

Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Hospital in New York about a week after the cardiac arrest. He was sent home from Buffalo General Hospital on Jan. 11, nine days after being first hospitalized.

In October Hamlin returned to the field for a regular-season NFL game for the first time since his cardiac arrest.