Dakota Ridge High School keeps special tradition going as they advance to 4A semifinals

The Dakota Ridge Eagles are just two wins away from winning their first state championship in football. Last Friday, Dakota Ridge defeated the Ponderosa Mustangs 14-0 in the quarterfinals of the 4A playoffs.

The win keeps the Eagles' title hopes alive and keeps a special tradition going for another week. At Dakota Ridge, the players hand out their jerseys to their favorite teachers.

Several players walk the halls each week to give their jerseys away to show their appreciation to their teachers. The teachers then wear the jersey at school on gameday and during the game.

"This community means the world to me. We hadn't done this in the last few years, and we brainstormed it and for our guys to the teachers appreciate it," said Dakota Ridge Eagles head coach Jeremiah Behrendsen.

Behrendsen encouraged his players to participate, and they've seen how much the kind gesture meant to everyone in the building.

"When you give your jersey out to a teacher, it really includes everyone. It includes the school, and it brings up school spirit," said Samson Callas.

It also builds a greater bond in the school community.

"That's why I teach," said Jason Casanova. "I love the idea that these guys are willing to come in here and help support teachers. You know, hopefully, our influence as teachers comes out a little bit later on when it's time to give back to other people."

"It's just a symbol of the wider community. It's not just the football team, it's not just the teachers by themselves. It's all one Dakota Ridge community I think the jerseys are symbolic of that," said Zach Wolfinger.

Dakota Ridge takes on Broomfield High School in the 4A semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.