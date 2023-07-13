Dad powers responsible for aging golf pro's success

Long-time golf pro Scott Gutschewski hadn't won a golf tournament in nearly 15 years. When he hit this incredible 47-foot putt in a playoff earlier this year, the drought ended. Scott had another win and it came against a player half his age.

"You said something like I flexed my dad muscles, what exactly are those?" I asked Gutschewski.

"You know those dad powers where you muster up some strength not to let your kids beat you," Gutschewski said. "It's a little bit strength, little bit savvy and a little bit experience."

All four of Scott's kids are good golfers in their own right. So he gets a lot of practice at home honing his middle-aged magic.

"They keep me sharp so I have to play pretty good to beat them," exclaimed Gutschewski. "Sometimes I have to start talking a little trash to them to get them thinking a little bit too much."

Whether Scott's jedi mind tricks will result in another professional win remains to be seen. But he's nearly a lock to earn his PGA Tour card for the 5th time in his career.

"It's an awesome accomplishment to get your Tour card and it's an awesome accomplishment to keep your card," Gutschewski said. "I never quite figured out the keep it part. I love to play, I love to compete whether that's Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour or Champions tour I'd love to keep playing as long as I can."

Sounds like Scott is going to channel those Dad powers right up until their expiration date.