Unusual odor in Dacono prompts firefighters to investigate and issue bottled water to residents

The smell that permeated the Eagle Meadow Estates subdivision in Dacono Friday wasn't pleasant.

"It's hard to describe it was sort of a chemical smell," said Rick Tillery, the public information officer for Mountain View Fire Rescue.

That's why neighbors called firefighters to come investigate Friday afternoon.

Mountain View Fire

"We spent until about midnight trying to investigate and determine what it was. We couldn't determine any specific substance that was causing the smell," Tillery said.

Saturday morning the odor lingered, so firefighters returned and continued their work. They got into a water vault in the neighborhood but couldn't find the culprit.

"The City of Dacono decided at that time just as a precautionary measure to issue a bottled water notice," Tillery said.

Firefighters went door-to-door delivering bottled water. They also have some stored at their station as officials took water samples from the neighborhood and sent them to be tested, but getting those results back could take some.

Mountain View Fire

"Hopefully the county and the city will be able to get back to us early this week this coming week," Tillery said.

Randy Elliot lives in the neighborhood and says he never smelled the odor himself.

"It's just kind of a big mystery," he said.

He's sticking to bottled water anyway to be safe, but he says the water quality here has typically been good, so he isn't concerned about what may be causing that strange odor his neighbors have smelled.

"We've been here since 2008 and have not had any problems whatsoever," he said.

Mountain View Fire says they haven't heard of anyone reporting adverse symptoms due to the odor.

Randy Elliot says he and his family are doing just fine.

"No health issues no problems nothing," he said.

However, The city and fire department are still advising people to use bottled water for the time being just out of an abundance of caution.