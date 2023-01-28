City of Dacono issues bottled water notice after multiple reports of unusual odor

The City of Dacono has issued an advisory to use bottled water for drinking, cooking and pets after multiple reports of an unusual odor. City leaders issued the advisor for residents in the Eagle Meadow subdivision until further notice.

Investigators say Mountain View Rescue is testing the air quality at homes in the neighborhood, while state and county health departments are taking water samples to test them over the weekend.

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Dacono is issuing a bottled water notice for residents in the Eagle Meadow subdivision until further notice. It is recommended that residents use bottled water for drinking, cooking, and also for pets. More at https://t.co/BWshXxPsb4 — City of Dacono, CO (@DaconoColorado) January 28, 2023

The city is also working with experts to determine if there are any abnormal substances in the water.

Mount View Fire Rescue says Eagle Meadows residents can drop by and pick up one free case of bottled water at Station #7 located at 161 Perry Ln.

There is currently no confirmation of contamination in the water system as city leaders say the notice is precautionary.