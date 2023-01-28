Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Dacono issues bottled water notice after multiple reports of unusual odor

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Dacono has issued an advisory to use bottled water for drinking, cooking and pets after multiple reports of an unusual odor. City leaders issued the advisor for residents in the Eagle Meadow subdivision until further notice. 

Investigators say Mountain View Rescue is testing the air quality at homes in the neighborhood, while state and county health departments are taking water samples to test them over the weekend. 

The city is also working with experts to determine if there are any abnormal substances in the water.

Mount View Fire Rescue says Eagle Meadows residents can drop by and pick up one free case of bottled water at Station #7 located at 161 Perry Ln. 

There is currently no confirmation of contamination in the water system as city leaders say the notice is precautionary. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 3:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.