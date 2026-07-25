Cyclist killed in crash in Boulder County, sheriff's office investigating

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 25-year-old riding a bicycle near Gold Hill early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a group of people near Gold Hill called 911 around 1 a.m. after they discovered their friend was seriously injured at the bottom of an embankment. The BCSO says the group of five friends were at the Gold Hill Inn before they left together. Two members rode away on bicycles, and the other three rode in a vehicle.

Investigators said the vehicle passed the cyclists as they continued down Gold Hill Road, and not long after, one of the cyclists realized the other was no longer behind him. The man circled back to retrace their route and spotted a bicycle light 50 feet down an embankment along the side of the road, the BCSO said.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The group told investigators that the people in the vehicle arrived at the scene soon after the other cyclist began making his way down the embankment towards their friend. They told 911 operators that the injured man was unconscious, but was still breathing at the time.

First responders arrived on the scene and began lifesaving efforts, but the man died of his injuries at the scene.

Authorities closed Gold Run Road until approximately 8 a.m. while they investigated the scene. The BCSO said the crash remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Boulder County Coroner's Office is conducting an independent investigation to determine the cyclist's cause of death. The BCSO said the coroner's office will release his identity once identification is complete and his next of kin have been notified.