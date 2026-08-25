Cyclist killed in crash on Highway 119 in Colorado after crossing three lanes of traffic

An 85-year-old cyclist died in Colorado on Monday after being hit by a car, according to Colorado State Patrol.

It happened in the morning on Highway 119 southwest of Longmont and the highway was shut down for many hours afterward.

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Investigators say the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Officials with Colorado State Patrol say they are still trying to determine the cause of the crash, but they did say that the bicycle rider was crossing lanes of Highway 119 at the time and had just crossed in front of the vehicle when he was struck and killed.

"Initial findings in the investigation show that the cyclist was southbound on the right shoulder of Highway 119. As he attempted to turn left onto 83rd Street, the cyclist made 3 lane changes, moving from the left shoulder into the far-left lane of southbound Highway 119. The Chevrolet, traveling southbound on Highway 119 in the left lane, struck the cyclist as he crossed in front of the vehicle."

The cyclist's identity hasn't been released.