First-generation MSU Denver student turns cybersecurity training into internship at Sierra Space

Victor Torres-Corona spent three years after high school figuring out his next step. Once he enrolled at Metropolitan State University of Denver, he found his path at the university's Cybersecurity Center.

"I think national security is really important for our country here in the United States, and I felt like I wanted to make my own impact. Cybersecurity was that perfect avenue," Torres-Corona said.

Torres-Corona, a first-generation college student, said the center's hands-on training program, Centurion Secured, has made a major difference in his education.

"The amount of resources that are available to me as a first-gen student, and as a cybersecurity student, are really important," he said.

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The work Torres-Corona and other students do through Centurion Secured is not theoretical. Student analysts monitor real data for Colorado communities, according to Richard MacNamee, director of the MSU Denver Cybersecurity Center.

"We're putting technology out into the field for the benefit of these small municipalities, cities and counties," MacNamee said. "That data is then actually analyzed by our tier-one analysts, of which Victor was one."

Torres-Corona said the experience strengthened both his résumé and his confidence.

"I got to learn some of the things that I've been able to use in my current internship, and bring that up during my interview," he said.

That training helped Torres-Corona land an internship in cybersecurity at Sierra Space, the Colorado-based space technology company.

"When I got into Sierra Space for cybersecurity, I was ecstatic," he said. "I just kind of had to pinch myself for like a month or two, because I was doing cybersecurity at a space company, which is something I never thought I would say about five years ago."

MacNamee said giving students like Torres-Corona those kinds of opportunities is central to MSU and the center's mission.

"We are all passionate about the topic of cybersecurity, but also, with the university mission in mind, giving others those opportunities that they just would not find elsewhere," he said.

Torres-Corona said he hopes his story encourages other students who see college as out of reach.

"If college isn't on their mind currently, they can always come back," he said. "And they can come back stronger than ever."