Cuts to Denver Parks & Rec services begin Tuesday with reduced days, hours

Reductions in days and hours at Denver Parks and Rec centers began on Tuesday. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced the cuts earlier this month.

The cuts in service to Denver Parks and Recreation do not involve layoffs for current employees. However, hourly workers can expect fewer hours, and on-call and seasonal workers will be most impacted.

A man lifting weights at a Denver rec center CBS

Beginning Feb. 20, Denver Recreation Centers will begin to reduce hours. Regional Centers open 7 days a week will only be open 6 days a week. Those open 6 days a week will stay open for the same number of days but the hours of operation will be reduced.

Summer Recreation Programming in Denver will be reduced by 25% across the program. The city will also forgo planting annual flower beds this year.

During the news conference where he announced the cuts due to the burden of migrants arriving in Denver and the stress on city resources, Johnston said this would be the first phase of cuts and that the city aims for equal cuts across many departments.