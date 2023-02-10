Watch CBS News
Curling championships take place at Denver Coliseum this weekend

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Athletes have been competing in Denver all week leading up to Saturday's USA Curling Men's and Women's National Championships. They take place at the Denver Coliseum and the public is invited to attend.

The championships will consist of round-robin style play, and the top four teams of each gender qualify for the playoff round. Participants include Olympic medalists Tabitha Peterson and John Shuster.

The winners of each championship will represent the United States at the world championships later this year.

"We'll have some opportunities where people are going around teaching people about curling-- so you don't even have to know anything about curling. Come out, have a watch," said Phil Drobnick, USA Curling National Team Director.

Visit denvercoliseum.com/events if you're interested in attending the championships.

