"Curiosity Cruiser" is a museum on wheels for kids in Colorado

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science provides a pop-up vehicle full of fun activities and wonders. It is called the Curiosity Cruiser. CBS

"Come on in," Kiera Drapela, Program Coordinator for the Curiosity Cruiser said. "We have a miniature museum exhibit."

The Curiosity Cruiser is a museum on the move. This is a really fun way for kids to bring their curiosities to life.

"Kids love to make new discoveries and experience science in a really fun way," Drapela said. "They get to make a new discovery sometimes."

With this Curiosity Cruiser, a microscope is all you need.

"It's looking at a rock that they have in their pocket under a microscope or looking at your sister's hair under a microscope," Drapela said. "They will say ew, you have dandruff."

All of these artifacts belong to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The big difference: you can take them out and touch them.

"They are safe for us to have on set," Drapela said. "If they get exposed to weather, they are out in the world. They are OK."

Another exciting thing for kids to zoom into, bird feathers. One of the artifacts shows seven different bird feathers. What's cool about it? They are all from the same bird.

"That's one bird," Drapela said. "The spots are different, so everyone thinks it has to be seven different types of birds in here. What is really cool is showing them science is diverse and there are all kinds of different things that you can see on just one animal. We can see normal things in a totally different view."

Schools, non-profits and others who are interested can request to have the Curiosity Cruiser at their event or location. If you are interested, you can find more information here.