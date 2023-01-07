CSU Spur Campus opens with exhibits on water, drought in the West

The CSU Spur Campus in Denver is open and free to the public. The educational experience opened on Friday just in time for the National Western Stock Show.

It's located at the Stock Show Complex. The CSU Spur Campus is almost like a museum with exhibits on water and drought in the West.

CBS

The campus will also act as a hub for researchers studying the same topics.

Gov. Jared Polis was there for the grand opening and talked about the vision for the new campus.

"Inspiring a whole new generation of scientists and farmers and ranchers and people who work towards our goal of sustainability," said Polis.

CBS

The building is open to the public, not just for those attending the Stock Show.