Road to Crystal Mill reopens after several mud, debris slides

After monsoon storms forced the U.S. Forest Service to close the road to Crystal Townsite and Crystal Mill earlier this week, the road reopened on Friday. USFS put the temporary closure on Forest Service Road 314, spanning four miles from Daniel's Hill to the Crystal Mill, on Aug. 3.

The section of road has seen more than a dozen debris flows -- some as deep as 15 feet, USFS says.

"Gunnison County's work was amazing and has helped ensure the closure will be much shorter than it might have been without their assistance," Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said. "We need the public's patience to prevent damage that could have long-term impacts to the popular road to Crystal Mill."  

First published on August 5, 2022

