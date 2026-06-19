Colorado man charged after allegedly shooting person in face with crossbow

A man is in the hospital in western Colorado after another man allegedly shot him in the face with a crossbow. That's according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, which says the crime happened earlier this week in Clifton.

Curtis Fryer Mesa County

Curtis Fryer, 47, was arrested is accused of firing the crossbow at the victim on Tuesday night in the 400 block of Cougar Run Court.

Fryer, who lives in Clifton, is now charged with assault, menacing and reckless endangerment.