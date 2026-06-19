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Colorado man charged after allegedly shooting person with crossbow

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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A man is in the hospital in western Colorado after another man allegedly shot him with a crossbow. That's according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, which says the crime happened earlier this week in Clifton.

curtis-fryer.jpg
Curtis Fryer Mesa County

Curtis Fryer, 47, was arrested is accused of firing the crossbow at the victim on Tuesday night in the 400 block of Cougar Run Court.

Fryer, who lives in Clifton, is now charged with assault, menacing and reckless endangerment.

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