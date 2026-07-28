Crime continues to decline in Aurora. Find out why the police chief of the Colorado city says that's so.

Crime in Aurora has continued to decline through the first half of 2026, according to data released by the Aurora Police Department. The police chief attributed the trend to targeted enforcement strategies, technology investments and data-driven policing.

According to the department, violent crime fell 9% and property crime dropped 11% from Jan. 1 through June 30 compared with the same period in 2025. Overall crime decreased about 10.5%, representing 665 fewer victims citywide, according to APD.

The department reported declines in each of the seven crime categories it tracks, including homicides, which were down 59% year over year. Motor vehicle thefts fell 38%, burglaries and sex assaults each declined 24%, aggravated assaults dropped 7.5% and robberies decreased 2.5%, according to police data.

"Crime doesn't decline by accident," Chief Todd Chamberlain said. "It declines because of strategy, execution and the dedication of the people carrying out the mission every day."

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain CBS

The department credits the reductions to a combination of hot-spot policing, directed patrols, redistricting efforts, technology such as real-time camera systems and license plate readers, and ongoing analysis of crime trends.

According to APD, crime has steadily declined since Chamberlain became chief in 2024. Department data shows violent crime has fallen 14%, property crime has dropped 27% and overall crime has decreased 25% during his tenure, resulting in 7,816 fewer victims citywide.

While police are highlighting the declines, reactions from the community remain mixed.

"It's not like Denver, where there's a lot of fighting, stabbing, shooting," Aurora resident Carol Leitz said. "Aurora has calmed down a little bit."

MiDian Shofner, CEO of Epitome of Black Excellence & Partnership, said community relationships deserve much of the credit for any improvements.

"The applause belongs to the community," Shofner said. "If we're seeing a reduction in crime, that means we're seeing different relationships established in the community."

Shofner also questioned public trust in the department and the way violent crime data is viewed.

"When we talk about violence and those numbers and those reports come to us through the lens of the police, we never are talking about the violence that the police are creating," she said.

Some residents said they have noticed improvement but want to see more police resources deployed.

"Not too much, but a little bit. Not a whole lot," Aurora resident Aletha Jones said. "We need more police officers on duty."

At the same time, Aurora police reported that calls for service continue to rise. According to department data, officers responded to 257,053 calls in 2024 and 269,370 calls in 2025, an increase of nearly 5%. Through the first six months of 2026, officers responded to 142,089 calls, more than 12% higher than during the same period last year. Arrests also increased nearly 22% year over year, according to the department.

Despite the positive statistics, Chamberlain said the department is not easing its focus on crime reduction.

"We are not declaring victory as far as crime overall," Chamberlain said. "That is something we have to stay focused on continually."