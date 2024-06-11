Colorado wildfire burns near Twin Lakes near Leadville

Fire crews have ordered evacuations near a fire burning around Twin Lakes near Leadville in Lake County.

The fire had grown to 165 acres as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire was burning 12 miles southwest of Leadville. Resources from the Leadville Ranger District are on scene.

Smoke seen from the fire burning on edge of Twin Lakes in Lake County Cindy Bockenstedt

Firefighters shared pictures showing a large plume of smoke. People recreating near Interlaken and County Road 25 are urged to evacuate, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

People living in the area of Lost Canyon Road and County Road 30 are being told to get ready to leave. Pre-evacuation orders are also in place for people living at Lost Canyon Road all the way to Balltown.

Fire burning on edge of Twin Lakes in Lake County Lake County Fire

Evacuees can shelter and learn about efforts to fight the fire at the 6th street gym in Leadville. The Lake County Public Health Agency says no volunteers are needed at this time.