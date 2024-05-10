Crews will remove graffiti at Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado

The graffiti at Lake Pueblo State Park will be cleaned up. Boaters started noticing the vandalism on a specific area of the rocks at the lake last summer.

Lake Pueblo State Park CBS

Removing the graffiti from the rocks requires Colorado Parks and Wildlife to seek help from other companies to prevent chemicals from getting into the water. The area is set to be cleaned in the near future.

"A lot of us have grown up coming to state parks throughout Colorado and Lake Pueblo specifically. This place kind of holds a special place in our heart. We show up here, we work every day. We don't like to see damage done so we take it just as seriously as everyone else," Daryl Seder, a senior ranger for Lake Pueblo, told CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs.

Lake Pueblo State Park is a state park located in Pueblo County that includes 60 miles of shoreline and 10,000 acres of land. It's located about a two-hour drive from Denver.