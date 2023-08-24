Watch CBS News
Crews cleanup homeless camp at Logan Street and East 18th Avenue after shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Crews cleaned up a homeless camp at Logan Street and East 18th Avenue on Thursday morning after a one-day delay. Denver police said that two people were shot at the camp on Monday afternoon.

Both victims in the shooting are experiencing homelessness. Investigators said neither person was involved in the argument that led to the shooting. The suspect has not been identified or arrested. 

The cleanup was scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. Thursday from 20th Street to the north, North Washington Street to the east, E. 16th Avenue to the south and Grant Street to the west. 

