Craving barbecue this Memorial Day weekend in Denver? Post Oak has you covered

First at 4's Mekialaya White dines out with Larry at Post Oak Barbecue

In the heart of historic Tennyson Street in Denver, you'll have to bring your Texas-sized appetite for authentic Texas food. Look no further than Post Oak Barbecue. The laid-back joint features quality meats, 100% wood-fired, using post-oak wood delivered from Austin, Texas.

"We're headed into barbecue season, and I thought let's get you some of the best barbecue in Colorado," restaurant promoter Larry Herz told CBS News Colorado First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White. "This is also a bourbon-centric bar."

"So, your favorites. Tell me about your favorites," White prompted.

Herz says Texas-style barbecue is all about the rubs instead of sauces, focusing on the flavor of the meat.

"I come here for the brisket, the ribs, the sausage, and you're not going to believe it – the turkey," he said.

The pair enjoyed a few of those favorites, thanks to owner Nick Prince.

"We have smoked brisket, which is our specialty. Smoked spareribs, smoked turkey, our new creamed corn, collard greens, potato salad, tortillas, corn muffins," Prince pointed out each item on a platter plate.

The restaurant also features daily specials. Desserts like gooey butter cake, banana pudding, and Texas sheet cake can round out your meal.

Post Oak is offering discounted Memorial Day prices for a limited time. To reserve your grill-ready grub, visit the restaurants page for preorders.