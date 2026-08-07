RTD bus blows a tire on Peña Boulevard near Denver International Airport, driver hurt

An RTD bus was involved in a traffic incident on Peña Boulevard near Denver International Airport on Friday afternoon and the driver was hurt.

Airport officials said the bus blew a tire and wound up blocking lanes. The inbound lanes of Peña Boulevard were closed near Jackson Gap for at least an hour after the incident.

The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No passengers were aboard the bus at the time, and no other vehicles were involved.

Staff at the airport wrote in a post on social media: "We appreciate your patience as we work to clear the area to resume traffic flow."