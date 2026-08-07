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RTD bus blows a tire on Peña Boulevard near Denver International Airport, driver hurt

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

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An RTD bus was involved in a traffic incident on Peña Boulevard near Denver International Airport on Friday afternoon and the driver was hurt.

Airport officials said the bus blew a tire and wound up blocking lanes. The inbound lanes of Peña Boulevard were closed near Jackson Gap for at least an hour after the incident.

The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No passengers were aboard the bus at the time, and no other vehicles were involved.

Staff at the airport wrote in a post on social media: "We appreciate your patience as we work to clear the area to resume traffic flow."

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