Westbound lanes of I-70 near Johnson-Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel back open after rollover crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The westbound lanes of I-70 near the Johnson-Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel are back open after a crash. 

Colorado Department of Transportation issued a message on X at approximately 3:25 p.m. that between Exit 216: US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 203: CO 9; East Frisco (Silverthorne) from Mile Point 215 to Mile Point 205 was closed and to expect delays due to safety concerns. 

CDOT issued an update around 4:14 p.m. that the roadway was back open to traffic and a pickup truck hauling a camper with a Jeep in tow behind the camper that rolled had caused the delay. The cause of the rollover crash is unknown, according to CDOT. 

No one was reported injured in the crash. 

First published on May 24, 2024 / 4:10 PM MDT

