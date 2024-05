Westbound lanes of I-70 near Johnson-Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel back open after rollover crash Colorado Department of Transportation issued a message on X at approximately 3:25 p.m. that between Exit 216: US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 203: CO 9; East Frisco (Silverthorne) from Mile Point 215 to Mile Point 205 was closed and to expect delays due to safety concerns.